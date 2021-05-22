BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s traded shares were 374,048, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.86% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the BPT share is $5.19, that puts it down -41.42% from that peak though still a striking +65.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $78.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 86.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 209.66 Million shares over the past three months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BPT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT): Trading Information

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) registered a 4.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.67% in intraday trading to $3.81- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.38%, and it has moved by 12.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.2%. The short interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is 824.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 226.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, BPT is trading at a discount of 226.98% off the target high and 226.98% off the low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -42.2%. While earnings are projected to return -83% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Biggest Investors

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.68%, with the float percentage being 2.68%. Group One Trading, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 67.66 Thousand shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $161.04 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44Thousand shares, is of CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System)’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $104.72 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 112,286 shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $419.95 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.59 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $8.53 Thousand.