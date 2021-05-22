Boom Or Bust: Where Does Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s traded shares were 607,307, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.08% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the VINP share is $19.46, that puts it down -49.12% from that peak though still a striking +19.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.5. The company’s market capitalization is $742.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 430.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. VINP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 12.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.38% per annum.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s Biggest Investors

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. insiders own 31.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.58%, with the float percentage being 42.96%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.52 Million shares (or 4.55% of all shares), a total value of $33.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.76 Million shares, is of William Blair Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge International Growth Fd and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge International Growth Fd owns about 795,530 shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 562.18 Thousand, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $7.39 Million.