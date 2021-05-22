Boom Or Bust: Where Does Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares were 790,115, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.33% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the TMDI share is $3.47, that puts it down -94.94% from that peak though still a striking +85.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $196.21 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 854.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TMDI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI): Trading Information

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) registered a 5.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $1.8 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.71%, and it has moved by 11.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.09%. The short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 2.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 124.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4 respectively. As a result, TMDI is trading at a discount of 124.72% off the target high and 124.72% off the low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Biggest Investors

Titan Medical Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.7%, with the float percentage being 2.71%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.09 Million shares (or 1% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 185.9 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $316.03 Thousand.