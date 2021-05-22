Boom Or Bust: Where Does Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s traded shares were 675,065, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the SHC share is $30.38, that puts it down -27.59% from that peak though still a striking +10.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.21. The company’s market capitalization is $6.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SHC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC): Trading Information

Sotera Health Company (SHC) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $24.44 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.82%, and it has moved by -5.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.23%. The short interest in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) is 4.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.89, which implies an increase of 33.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $35 respectively. As a result, SHC is trading at a discount of 47% off the target high and 17.6% off the low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -116.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.32% per annum.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Biggest Investors

Sotera Health Company insiders own 3.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.56%, with the float percentage being 86.26%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 118.93 Million shares (or 42.04% of all shares), a total value of $3.26 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.29 Million shares, is of GTCR, LLC’s that is approximately 28.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.18 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sotera Health Company (SHC) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 4,705,415 shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $129.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 Million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $36.51 Million.