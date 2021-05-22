Boom Or Bust: Where Does SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s traded shares were 339,970, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $174.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the SITE share is $206.26, that puts it down -18.33% from that peak though still a striking +45.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $94.29. The company’s market capitalization is $7.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 441.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 313.61 Million shares over the past three months.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SITE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE): Trading Information

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $178 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.01%, and it has moved by -0.19% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.88%. The short interest in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) is 3.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $188.14, which implies an increase of 7.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $132 and $230 respectively. As a result, SITE is trading at a discount of 31.95% off the target high and -24.27% off the low.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) shares have gone up +28.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.64% against 24.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.4% this quarter and then fall -0.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.4%. While earnings are projected to return 51.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.3% per annum.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s Biggest Investors

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.51%, with the float percentage being 111.7%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 397 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.35 Million shares (or 9.8% of all shares), a total value of $689.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.13 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $655.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,252,548 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 Million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $183.7 Million.