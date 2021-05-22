Boom Or Bust: Where Does Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s traded shares were 760,134, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the RLMD share is $54, that puts it down -42.44% from that peak though still a striking +25.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.4. The company’s market capitalization is $634.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 58.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 63.6 Million shares over the past three months.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. RLMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.48.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD): Trading Information

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) registered a 1.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.97% in intraday trading to $38.67 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.06%, and it has moved by 8.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.21%. The short interest in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) is 863.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 13.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.5, which implies an increase of 83.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $78 respectively. As a result, RLMD is trading at a discount of 105.75% off the target high and 31.89% off the low.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30%. While earnings are projected to return -392% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Biggest Investors

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 2.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.53%, with the float percentage being 59.97%. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.53 Million shares (or 15.41% of all shares), a total value of $48.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.51 Million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 15.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.51 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 354,184 shares. This amounts to just over 3.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 346.06 Thousand, or about 3.5% of the stock, which is worth about $11.1 Million.