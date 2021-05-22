Boom Or Bust: Where Does Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s traded shares were 302,892, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.42% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the QK share is $12.2, that puts it down -860.63% from that peak though still a striking +6.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.1828. The company’s market capitalization is $60.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 171.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 62.84 Million shares over the past three months.
Q&K International Group Limited (QK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. QK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK): Trading Information
Q&K International Group Limited (QK) registered a 2.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.55% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.33%, and it has moved by -36.82% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -52.79%. The short interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) is 25.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.
Q&K International Group Limited (QK) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -100.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Biggest Investors
Q&K International Group Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.46%, with the float percentage being 19.46%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4Million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $10.4 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4Million shares, is of SAIF Advisors Limited’s that is approximately 9.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.4 Million.