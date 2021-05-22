Boom Or Bust: Where Does Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s traded shares were 702,176, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.47% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the NNA share is $6.1, that puts it down -52.12% from that peak though still a striking +25.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3. The company’s market capitalization is $66.4 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 245.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 174.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. NNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.38, which implies an increase of 34.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $7 respectively. As a result, NNA is trading at a discount of 74.56% off the target high and -6.48% off the low.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.2%. While earnings are projected to return 135.7% in 2021, the next five years will return -1% per annum.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s Biggest Investors

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation insiders own 32.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.58%, with the float percentage being 6.76%. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 217.03 Thousand shares (or 1.31% of all shares), a total value of $878.98 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 117.2 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $474.66 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) shares are Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund owns about 74,700 shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $230.82 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54.41 Thousand, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $220.36 Thousand.