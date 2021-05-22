Boom Or Bust: Where Does NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares were 348,093, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.12% or -$1.06. The 52-week high for the NSTG share is $86.42, that puts it down -76.66% from that peak though still a striking +43.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.46. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 806.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 648.91 Million shares over the past three months.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. NSTG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG): Trading Information

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) registered a -2.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.3% in intraday trading to $52.21 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.77%, and it has moved by -32.37% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -26.85%. The short interest in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is 3.95 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.17, which implies an increase of 55.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65 and $85 respectively. As a result, NSTG is trading at a discount of 73.75% off the target high and 32.87% off the low.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NanoString Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) shares have gone up +3.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.99% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25% this quarter and then jump 10.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.3%. While earnings are projected to return -139.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Biggest Investors

NanoString Technologies, Inc. insiders own 1.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.98%, with the float percentage being 110.15%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.68 Million shares (or 14.78% of all shares), a total value of $446.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.45 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $297.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 1,966,945 shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 Million, or about 4.26% of the stock, which is worth about $126.63 Million.