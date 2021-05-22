Boom Or Bust: Where Does Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s traded shares were 295,253, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.24% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the JWS share is $17.43, that puts it down -33.16% from that peak though still a striking +61.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 547.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 722.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. JWS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS): Trading Information

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) registered a -2.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.16% in intraday trading to $14.10 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.21%, and it has moved by 1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.39%. The short interest in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) is 4.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Biggest Investors

Jaws Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.51%, with the float percentage being 102.51%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.09 Million shares (or 16.07% of all shares), a total value of $146.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.62 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $114.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 3,930,850 shares. This amounts to just over 5.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 Million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $17.16 Million.