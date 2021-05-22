Boom Or Bust: Where Does Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares were 694,466, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.51% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the GOSS share is $15.42, that puts it down -64.22% from that peak though still a striking +18.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.63. The company’s market capitalization is $712.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 556.37 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 612.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. GOSS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS): Trading Information

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) registered a 1.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.98% in intraday trading to $9.58- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.81%, and it has moved by 10.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.9%. The short interest in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 10.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.57, which implies an increase of 108.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $25 respectively. As a result, GOSS is trading at a discount of 166.24% off the target high and 27.8% off the low.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -7.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.2% per annum.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Biggest Investors

Gossamer Bio, Inc. insiders own 11.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.67%, with the float percentage being 94.2%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.42 Million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $68.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.38 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 3,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.3 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 Million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $23.69 Million.