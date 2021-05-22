Boom Or Bust: Where Does GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s traded shares were 764,878, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the GOCO share is $26.25, that puts it down -125.9% from that peak though still a striking +15.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.82. The company’s market capitalization is $3.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 Million shares over the past three months.

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. GOCO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.56, which implies an increase of 51.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $20 respectively. As a result, GOCO is trading at a discount of 72.12% off the target high and 20.48% off the low.

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -246.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Biggest Investors

GoHealth, Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 123.12%, with the float percentage being 123.58%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 40.68 Million shares (or 40.69% of all shares), a total value of $475.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.64 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 2,750,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 Million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $19.46 Million.