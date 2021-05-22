Boom Or Bust: Where Does Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Stock Go From Here?

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. EVC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC): Trading Information

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) registered a 4.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $4.56- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.86%, and it has moved by 18.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.73%. The short interest in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is 426.73 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.88, which implies an increase of 51.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $7.75 respectively. As a result, EVC is trading at a discount of 71.08% off the target high and 32.45% off the low.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Entravision Communications Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) shares have gone up +57.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.95% against 3.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 109.5% this quarter and then fall -20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.7%. While earnings are projected to return 80% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EVC Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Entravision Communications Corporation is 0.1, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.3 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.02%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Biggest Investors

Entravision Communications Corporation insiders own 4.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.81%, with the float percentage being 80.52%. American Century Companies, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.29 Million shares (or 16.9% of all shares), a total value of $41.57 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.19 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $25Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 8,175,000 shares. This amounts to just over 13.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 Million, or about 2.5% of the stock, which is worth about $6.15 Million.