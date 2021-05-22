Boom Or Bust: Where Does Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s traded shares were 684,871, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.19% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the CSTM share is $17.83, that puts it down -4.51% from that peak though still a striking +57.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 815.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Constellium SE (CSTM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CSTM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM): Trading Information

Constellium SE (CSTM) registered a 1.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.4% in intraday trading to $17.66 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.77%, and it has moved by 11.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.94%. The short interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is 2.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

Constellium SE (CSTM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Constellium SE has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Constellium SE (CSTM) shares have gone up +41.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 617.65% against 60.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 175% this quarter and then jump 25% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.8%. While earnings are projected to return -136.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 53.48% per annum.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Biggest Investors

Constellium SE insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.3%, with the float percentage being 92.34%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.37 Million shares (or 12.41% of all shares), a total value of $243.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.58 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $106.04 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellium SE (CSTM) shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund owns about 7,523,036 shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $105.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.36 Million, or about 3.83% of the stock, which is worth about $74.98 Million.