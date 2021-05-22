Boom Or Bust: Where Does Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s traded shares were 451,269, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.41% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CARA share is $29.65, that puts it down -123.44% from that peak though still a striking +11.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.8. The company’s market capitalization is $664.19 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 681.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CARA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA): Trading Information

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) registered a -1.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.21% in intraday trading to $13.71 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.53%, and it has moved by -52.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.29%. The short interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is 3.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.63, which implies an increase of 108.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $33 respectively. As a result, CARA is trading at a discount of 148.68% off the target high and 28.11% off the low.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) shares have jump down -15.32% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.9% this quarter and then fall -5.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -78.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.36 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.64 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.63 Million and $9.27 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -58.1% and then jump by 36.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.8%. While earnings are projected to return 107% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s Biggest Investors

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 10.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.45%, with the float percentage being 74.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.69 Million shares (or 7.37% of all shares), a total value of $80.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.55 Million shares, is of RHO Capital Partners Inc’s that is approximately 5.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,175,401 shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 995.68 Thousand, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $21.62 Million.