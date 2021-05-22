Boom Or Bust: Where Does Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s traded shares were 383,140, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the RKDA share is $6.4, that puts it down -131.88% from that peak though still a striking +18.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $58.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 818.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RKDA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA): Trading Information

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) registered a 1.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.17% in intraday trading to $2.88- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.29%, and it has moved by 4.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.09%. The short interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is 1.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.8, which implies an increase of 110.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $6.89 respectively. As a result, RKDA is trading at a discount of 149.64% off the target high and 63.04% off the low.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) shares have jump down -7.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 29.46% against 33.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 74% this quarter and then jump 56.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.28 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.86 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -20.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.1%. While earnings are projected to return 89.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.96% per annum.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Biggest Investors

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 8.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.36%, with the float percentage being 9.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 380.91 Thousand shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 135.51 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $373.32 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 173,044 shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $437.8 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 90.71 Thousand, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $229.49 Thousand.