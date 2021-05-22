Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -13.24% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s traded shares were 572,100, with the beta value of the company hitting -3.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.43% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the APRN share is $15, that puts it down -209.28% from that peak though still a striking +18.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.96. The company’s market capitalization is $87.55 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 468.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 542.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. APRN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.93.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN): Trading Information

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) registered a 5.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.29% in intraday trading to $5.01- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.27%, and it has moved by -14.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.24%. The short interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is 1.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 147.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, APRN is trading at a discount of 147.42% off the target high and 147.42% off the low.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blue Apron Holdings. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1262.5% this quarter and then jump 9.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.9%. While earnings are projected to return 34.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Biggest Investors

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. insiders own 15.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.72%, with the float percentage being 35.06%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 899.88 Thousand shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $5.03 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 591.44 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 395,731 shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 167.48 Thousand, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $936.19 Thousand.