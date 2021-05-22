BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Dropped -11.08% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s traded shares were 669,197, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $104.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the BL share is $154.61, that puts it down -48.61% from that peak though still a striking +35.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67. The company’s market capitalization is $6.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 428.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 677.18 Million shares over the past three months.

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL): Trading Information

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $106.2 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.64%, and it has moved by -11.08% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -22%. The short interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) is 4.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackLine, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackLine, Inc. (BL) shares have jump down -3.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.42% against -0.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -60% this quarter and then fall -56% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101.06 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.03 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $81Million and $90.53 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.8% and then jump by 17.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.5%. While earnings are projected to return -40.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.9% per annum.

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s Biggest Investors

BlackLine, Inc. insiders own 9.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.91%, with the float percentage being 107.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 464 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.93 Million shares (or 8.5% of all shares), a total value of $534.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.95 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $428.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackLine, Inc. (BL) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3,134,403 shares. This amounts to just over 5.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $418.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 Million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $193.1 Million.