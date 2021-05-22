Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s traded shares were 299,441, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.84% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the BGI share is $5.43, that puts it down -93.24% from that peak though still a striking +81.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $50.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BGI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI): Trading Information

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) registered a 6.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.1% in intraday trading to $2.90- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.57%, and it has moved by 48.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 227.51%. The short interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) is 108.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.3%. While earnings are projected to return 33.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Biggest Investors

Birks Group Inc. insiders own 62.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.62%, with the float percentage being 4.38%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 113.53 Thousand shares (or 1.11% of all shares), a total value of $97.41 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.37 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.76 Thousand.