Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s traded shares were 340,846, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $127.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.49% or -$3.24. The 52-week high for the AXON share is $212.37, that puts it down -67.13% from that peak though still a striking +43.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $71.21. The company’s market capitalization is $8.22 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 538.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 489.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AXON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON): Trading Information

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) registered a -2.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.5% in intraday trading to $134.4 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.29%, and it has moved by -15.22% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.71%. The short interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is 1.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $171, which implies an increase of 34.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150 and $197 respectively. As a result, AXON is trading at a discount of 55.03% off the target high and 18.05% off the low.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Axon Enterprise, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) shares have gone up +6.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.76% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2000% this quarter and then fall -10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.7%. While earnings are projected to return -289.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.8% per annum.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s Biggest Investors

Axon Enterprise, Inc. insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.59%, with the float percentage being 82.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 510 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.11 Million shares (or 9.45% of all shares), a total value of $748.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $693.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,797,193 shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $220.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 Million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $245.29 Million.