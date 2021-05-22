Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s -3.15% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s traded shares were 334,578, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.71% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the ATC share is $23.86, that puts it down -10.87% from that peak though still a striking +21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 313.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 399.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Atotech Limited (ATC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ATC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26, which implies an increase of 20.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $28 respectively. As a result, ATC is trading at a discount of 30.11% off the target high and 11.52% off the low.

Atotech Limited (ATC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -278.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atotech Limited (ATC) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 1,381,565 shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.03 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 780.62 Thousand, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $15.84 Million.