Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s -6.36% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s traded shares were 477,791, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.13% or $2.33. The 52-week high for the ATKR share is $90.08, that puts it down -17.18% from that peak though still a striking +73.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.42. The company’s market capitalization is $3.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 530.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 580.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ATKR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.07.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR): Trading Information

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) registered a 3.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $83.00 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.36%, and it has moved by 4.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.99%. The short interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is 871.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91, which implies an increase of 18.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $87 and $97 respectively. As a result, ATKR is trading at a discount of 26.19% off the target high and 13.18% off the low.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Atkore Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares have gone up +147.65% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 358.2% this quarter and then jump 131.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 110.2%. While earnings are projected to return 9.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.84% per annum.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Biggest Investors

Atkore Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.88%, with the float percentage being 99.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 349 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.04 Million shares (or 10.73% of all shares), a total value of $362.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $244.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares are Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1,686,287 shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $54.17 Million.