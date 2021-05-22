Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Dropped -5.78% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s traded shares were 461,060, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.81% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the AWH share is $10.54, that puts it down -90.25% from that peak though still a striking +56.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.4. The company’s market capitalization is $618.91 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 487.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. AWH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH): Trading Information

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) registered a -2.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.81% in intraday trading to $5.82- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.41%, and it has moved by -5.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.44%. The short interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) is 11.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.5, which implies an increase of 89.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $12 respectively. As a result, AWH is trading at a discount of 116.61% off the target high and 62.45% off the low.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.05 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $746Million and $1.24 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 114.5% and then jump by 65.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.2%. While earnings are projected to return -1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Biggest Investors

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. insiders own 48.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.04%, with the float percentage being 52.02%. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.65 Million shares (or 7.74% of all shares), a total value of $58.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $28.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,992,210 shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 Million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $11.06 Million.