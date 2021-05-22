Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Are Up 4.16% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s traded shares were 653,471, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.93% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the AGTC share is $9.67, that puts it down -127% from that peak though still a striking +17.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $182.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. AGTC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC): Trading Information

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) registered a -0.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.62% in intraday trading to $4.42- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.79%, and it has moved by 4.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.16%. The short interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is 4.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.38, which implies an increase of 284.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $35 respectively. As a result, AGTC is trading at a discount of 721.6% off the target high and 87.79% off the low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7.8%. While earnings are projected to return 9.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Biggest Investors

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.02%, with the float percentage being 53.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 4.05% of all shares), a total value of $7.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.4 Million shares, is of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s that is approximately 3.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1,013,109 shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 616.02 Thousand, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $3.13 Million.