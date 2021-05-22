Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) On Friday – Up 47.84 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s traded shares were 344,092, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ASYS share is $14.24, that puts it down -57.7% from that peak though still a striking +47.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.71. The company’s market capitalization is $127.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 156.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 239.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ASYS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS): Trading Information

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $9.26- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.74%, and it has moved by -14.16% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 41.54%. The short interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) is 96.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 66.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $16 respectively. As a result, ASYS is trading at a discount of 77.19% off the target high and 55.04% off the low.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.7%. While earnings are projected to return -225.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s Biggest Investors

Amtech Systems, Inc. insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.05%, with the float percentage being 76.81%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $12.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 938.18 Thousand shares, is of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.09 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 580,055 shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 454.39 Thousand, or about 3.19% of the stock, which is worth about $3.18 Million.