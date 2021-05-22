Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Received A -3.37% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s traded shares were 304,540, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.64% or -$1.31. The 52-week high for the AKRO share is $41.16, that puts it down -52.9% from that peak though still a striking +17.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.1. The company’s market capitalization is $937.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 172.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 252.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. AKRO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO): Trading Information

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) registered a -4.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $28.37 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.57%, and it has moved by -4.4% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 4.34%. The short interest in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 3.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.25, which implies an increase of 123.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $82 respectively. As a result, AKRO is trading at a discount of 204.61% off the target high and 70.88% off the low.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 13.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Biggest Investors

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 7.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.66%, with the float percentage being 104.21%. ATP Life Science Ventures, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.83 Million shares (or 16.74% of all shares), a total value of $150.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 10.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $90.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) shares are Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund owns about 1,017,453 shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 982.53 Thousand, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $25.35 Million.