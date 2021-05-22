AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Are Up 43.73% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s traded shares were 448,209, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MITT share is $7.89, that puts it down -86.08% from that peak though still a striking +43.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.39. The company’s market capitalization is $197.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 Million shares over the past three months.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.7. MITT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT): Trading Information

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $4.32- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.69%, and it has moved by 15.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.73%. The short interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) is 760.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 638.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.92, which implies a decline of -7.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, MITT is trading at a discount of 6.13% off the target high and -17.45% off the low.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) shares have gone up +32.92% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 150% this quarter and then fall -88.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.13 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.5 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $4.76 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 155%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.62%. While earnings are projected to return -586.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MITT Dividend Yield

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 15.91%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Biggest Investors

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.21%, with the float percentage being 29.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.08 Million shares (or 4.48% of all shares), a total value of $6.15 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.77 Million shares, is of Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,433,470 shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 480.52 Thousand, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.42 Million.