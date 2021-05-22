After A 8.84% Rise In The Last Week, Does Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s traded shares were 385,983, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.5% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the IMMR share is $16.64, that puts it down -108% from that peak though still a striking +29.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.67. The company’s market capitalization is $246.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 660.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 930.46 Million shares over the past three months.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. IMMR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR): Trading Information

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) registered a 0.5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $8.10- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.84%, and it has moved by -6.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.14%. The short interest in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is 886.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 68.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $15 respectively. As a result, IMMR is trading at a discount of 87.5% off the target high and 50% off the low.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Immersion Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) shares have jump down -0.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.67% against -5.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 266.7% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.05 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.75 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.72 Million and $7.45 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.7% and then jump by 44.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14%. While earnings are projected to return 129.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s Biggest Investors

Immersion Corporation insiders own 3.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.95%, with the float percentage being 72.34%. Raging Capital Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.22 Million shares (or 7.19% of all shares), a total value of $21.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 Million shares, is of Senvest Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 738,973 shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 614.14 Thousand, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $6.09 Million.