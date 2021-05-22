After A 7.73% Rise In The Last Week, Does Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s traded shares were 387,377, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $164.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.58% or $2.56. The 52-week high for the ZLAB share is $193.54, that puts it down -17.48% from that peak though still a striking +61.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.89. The company’s market capitalization is $16.79 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 380.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 534.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. ZLAB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.32.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB): Trading Information

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) registered a 1.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $165.4 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.73%, and it has moved by 4.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.73%. The short interest in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is 2.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $204.5, which implies an increase of 24.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $174.17 and $250 respectively. As a result, ZLAB is trading at a discount of 51.75% off the target high and 5.72% off the low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -56.8%. While earnings are projected to return -14.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Biggest Investors

Zai Lab Limited insiders own 1.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.05%, with the float percentage being 62.74%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 339 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.55 Million shares (or 9.59% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.93 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $666.79 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 4,623,800 shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $616.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 Million, or about 1.7% of the stock, which is worth about $201.9 Million.