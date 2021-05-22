After A 5.56% Rise In The Last Week, Does VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s traded shares were 577,200, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.76% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the VZIO share is $28.8, that puts it down -24.3% from that peak though still a striking +16.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.29. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 834.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 991.27 Million shares over the past three months.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. VZIO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.86, which implies an increase of 33.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $33 respectively. As a result, VZIO is trading at a discount of 42.43% off the target high and 25.16% off the low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.