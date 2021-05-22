After A -5.48% Drop In The Last Week, Does Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)’s traded shares were 517,841, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.26% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the NTUS share is $28.88, that puts it down -7.28% from that peak though still a striking +39.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.38. The company’s market capitalization is $940.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 175.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 176.51 Million shares over the past three months.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. NTUS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS): Trading Information

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.41% in intraday trading to $28.46 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.48%, and it has moved by -2.53% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 34.33%. The short interest in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) is 1.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36, which implies an increase of 33.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $36 respectively. As a result, NTUS is trading at a discount of 33.73% off the target high and 33.73% off the low.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Natus Medical Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) shares have gone up +29.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 205.13% against 20.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 292.3% this quarter and then jump 266.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.5%. While earnings are projected to return -6.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 22% per annum.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)’s Biggest Investors

Natus Medical Incorporated insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.26%, with the float percentage being 97.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.73 Million shares (or 16.81% of all shares), a total value of $114.82 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $55.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,257,855 shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 Million, or about 4.69% of the stock, which is worth about $38.99 Million.