After A -3.39% Drop In The Last Week, Does Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s traded shares were 362,690, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.2% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the MDP share is $37.5, that puts it down -6.23% from that peak though still a striking +69.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 436.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 506Million shares over the past three months.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. MDP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP): Trading Information

Meredith Corporation (MDP) registered a 1.2% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.64% in intraday trading to $37.41 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.39%, and it has moved by 13.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.85%. The short interest in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is 3.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.5, which implies an increase of 3.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $43 respectively. As a result, MDP is trading at a discount of 21.81% off the target high and -17.85% off the low.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Meredith Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares have gone up +93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 243.51% against 12.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 450% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $690.22 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $676.61 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $611.2 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -39.4%. While earnings are projected to return -979.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.7% per annum.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s Biggest Investors

Meredith Corporation insiders own 2.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.18%, with the float percentage being 98.8%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.41 Million shares (or 15.8% of all shares), a total value of $123.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.45 Million shares, is of Ariel Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 10.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares are Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Ariel Fund owns about 3,546,998 shares. This amounts to just over 8.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 Million, or about 6.67% of the stock, which is worth about $80.61 Million.