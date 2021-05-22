After A 16.72% Rise In The Last Week, Does Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s traded shares were 378,587, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.13% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AMPY share is $4.15, that puts it down -14.33% from that peak though still a striking +82.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $137.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 576.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 751.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. AMPY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY): Trading Information

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) registered a 3.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $3.76- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.72%, and it has moved by 46.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 177.1%. The short interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 1.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.4, which implies an increase of 21.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.4 and $4.4 respectively. As a result, AMPY is trading at a discount of 21.21% off the target high and 21.21% off the low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Amplify Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares have gone up +292.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.85% against 9.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.7% this quarter and then jump 136.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.28 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.15 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.17 Million and $52.74 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 71.4% and then jump by 15.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.4%. While earnings are projected to return -927.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

AMPY Dividend Yield

Amplify Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. is 0.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 37.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Biggest Investors

Amplify Energy Corp. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.5%, with the float percentage being 31.8%. Lasry, Marc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.56 Million shares (or 6.75% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 Million shares, is of Trust Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 456,959 shares. This amounts to just over 1.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $598.62 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 342.91 Thousand, or about 0.9% of the stock, which is worth about $449.21 Thousand.