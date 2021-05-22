After A 14.2% Rise In The Last Week, Does ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s traded shares were 395,734, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CDXC share is $23.66, that puts it down -200.25% from that peak though still a striking +51.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $535.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 672.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.85 Million shares over the past three months.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. CDXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC): Trading Information

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.08% in intraday trading to $8.13- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.2%, and it has moved by 3.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.17%. The short interest in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) is 4.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 90.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $18 respectively. As a result, CDXC is trading at a discount of 128.43% off the target high and 39.59% off the low.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.4%. While earnings are projected to return 42.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Biggest Investors

ChromaDex Corporation insiders own 33.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.42%, with the float percentage being 54.48%. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.13 Million shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $38.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,563,363 shares. This amounts to just over 2.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 Million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $9.57 Million.