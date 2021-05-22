AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU): Can A Stock That’s Up 2.186% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares were 646,059, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.3, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ACIU share is $13, that puts it down -106.35% from that peak though still a striking +29.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.42. The company’s market capitalization is $457.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 146.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 273.33 Million shares over the past three months.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ACIU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU): Trading Information

AC Immune SA (ACIU) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.53% in intraday trading to $6.74- this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.45%, and it has moved by -7.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.86%. The short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 1.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.6, which implies an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.14 and $15.52 respectively. As a result, ACIU is trading at a discount of 146.35% off the target high and 29.21% off the low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.67 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.41 Million and $1.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.7% and then jump by 32.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.8%. While earnings are projected to return -234.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Biggest Investors

AC Immune SA insiders own 51.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.16%, with the float percentage being 59.93%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.82 Million shares (or 13.51% of all shares), a total value of $50.75 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 Million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 3.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 600,159 shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 135.08 Thousand, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 Million.