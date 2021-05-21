ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI): Can A Stock That’s Down -1.043% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 1,135,480, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.47% or $1.85. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $64.4, that puts it down -49.07% from that peak though still a striking +28.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.83. The company’s market capitalization is $16.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 Million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. ZI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI): Trading Information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a 4.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $43.37 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.79%, and it has moved by -5.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.43%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 6.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.35, which implies an increase of 48.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54 and $75 respectively. As a result, ZI is trading at a discount of 73.61% off the target high and 25% off the low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone up +6.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.06% against -5.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.4% this quarter and then jump 9.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.37 Million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.22 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $105.57 Million and $123.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.9% and then jump by 38.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 53.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.51% per annum.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Biggest Investors

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.68%, with the float percentage being 103.52%. Carlyle Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 89.29 Million shares (or 86.52% of all shares), a total value of $4.37 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.42 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 11.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $558.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Economy Fund (The). Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3,918,278 shares. This amounts to just over 3.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $191.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 Million, or about 3.58% of the stock, which is worth about $180.88 Million.