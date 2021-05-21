Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Stock Dropped -4.9% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares were 5,149,780, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the YSG share is $25.47, that puts it down -173.28% from that peak though still a striking +8.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.5. The company’s market capitalization is $5.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. YSG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG): Trading Information

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.54% in intraday trading to $10.19 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.07%, and it has moved by -4.9% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.18%. The short interest in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 12.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 62.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Biggest Investors

Yatsen Holding Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.82%, with the float percentage being 17.82%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.18 Million shares (or 2.82% of all shares), a total value of $138.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.71 Million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $70.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares are Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund owns about 1,337,823 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 Million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $19.18 Million.