What Will Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Be Like After It Drops -159.09% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares were 4,585,020, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.17% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the YALA share is $41.35, that puts it down -159.09% from that peak though still a striking +60.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. YALA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA): Trading Information

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) registered a -6.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.84% in intraday trading to $20.42 this Friday, May 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.38%, and it has moved by -29.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 11.37%. The short interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is 3.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.67, which implies an increase of 73.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $30 respectively. As a result, YALA is trading at a discount of 87.97% off the target high and 44.11% off the low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -113% in 2021, the next five years will return 55% per annum.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Biggest Investors

Yalla Group Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.64%, with the float percentage being 12.64%. Franchise Capital Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.21 Million shares (or 1.02% of all shares), a total value of $30.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 433.85 Thousand shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.85 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Federated Hermes Intenational Equity Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF owns about 161,618 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62.36 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 Million.