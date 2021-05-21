What Will Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Be Like After It Drops -179.28% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares were 1,037,980, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.77% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the VERB share is $3.1, that puts it down -179.28% from that peak though still a striking +17.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $69.67 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 Million shares over the past three months.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. VERB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 147.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $2.75 respectively. As a result, VERB is trading at a discount of 147.75% off the target high and 147.75% off the low.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.53 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.38 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.35 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.6%. While earnings are projected to return -1.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Biggest Investors

Verb Technology Company, Inc. insiders own 11.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.31%, with the float percentage being 9.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 13.31% of all shares), a total value of $2.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.31 Million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 693,689 shares. This amounts to just over 5.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 286.09 Thousand, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $472.04 Thousand.