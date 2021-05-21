What Will TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Be Like After It Drops -13.26% From Its Highs?

During the last session, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s traded shares were 1,049,478, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.98% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the TMST share is $16.06, that puts it down -13.26% from that peak though still a striking +79.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $648.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 Million shares over the past three months.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. TMST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.75, which implies an increase of 11.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.5 and $16 respectively. As a result, TMST is trading at a discount of 12.83% off the target high and 9.31% off the low.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TimkenSteel Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares have gone up +222.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 302.15% against -2.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 309.7% this quarter and then jump 281.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $326.4 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $337Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $154Million and $205.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 111.9% and then jump by 63.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.3%. While earnings are projected to return 44% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Biggest Investors

TimkenSteel Corporation insiders own 18.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.26%, with the float percentage being 88.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.77 Million shares (or 14.81% of all shares), a total value of $79.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $38.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,532,104 shares. This amounts to just over 5.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $12.93 Million.