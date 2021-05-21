What Will Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Be Like After It Drops -189.12% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s traded shares were 33,010,710, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.82% or $2.42. The 52-week high for the IOVA share is $54.21, that puts it down -189.12% from that peak though still a striking +15.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.88. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. IOVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA): Trading Information

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) registered a 14.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.46% in intraday trading to $27.76 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.03%, and it has moved by -37.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -59.59%. The short interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 20.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.83, which implies an increase of 123.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $83 respectively. As a result, IOVA is trading at a discount of 342.67% off the target high and -4% off the low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.7%. While earnings are projected to return -18.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Biggest Investors

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.69%, with the float percentage being 107.35%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 359 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.73 Million shares (or 12.91% of all shares), a total value of $624.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.05 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $381.61 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11,332,894 shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $356.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.62 Million, or about 4.98% of the stock, which is worth about $241.15 Million.