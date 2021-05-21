What Will Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Be Like After It Drops -36.82% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s traded shares were 22,027,344, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57, reflecting an intraday gain of 115.91% or $30.6. The 52-week high for the ANVS share is $77.99, that puts it down -36.82% from that peak though still a striking +93.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.83. The company’s market capitalization is $527.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 164.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 202.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ANVS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS): Trading Information

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) registered a 115.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.01% in intraday trading to $64.10 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 151.4%, and it has moved by 179.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 707.56%. The short interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) is 131.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45, which implies a decline of -21.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $45 respectively. As a result, ANVS is trading at a discount of -21.05% off the target high and -21.05% off the low.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -498.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s Biggest Investors

Annovis Bio, Inc. insiders own 35.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.88%, with the float percentage being 26.14%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 193.37 Thousand shares (or 2.78% of all shares), a total value of $5.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 147Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.1 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 18,323 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $511.21 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.57 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $127.59 Thousand.