Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Stock Jumped 26.04% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the recent session, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s traded shares were 5,355,242, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.48% or $2.25. The 52-week high for the WAFU share is $21, that puts it down -134.11% from that peak though still a striking +80.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $38.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 120.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WAFU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU): Trading Information

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) registered a 33.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.76% in intraday trading to $9.78- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.65%, and it has moved by 26.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 127.06%. The short interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is 146.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 47.66 day(s) to cover.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -82.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Biggest Investors

Wah Fu Education Group Limited insiders own 73.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.06%, with the float percentage being 3.93%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 38.28 Thousand shares (or 0.87% of all shares), a total value of $478.55 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.57 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $94.65 Thousand.

