VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Jumped 26.47% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares were 27,133,060, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.17% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the VTGN share is $3.18, that puts it down -23.26% from that peak though still a striking +83.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $490.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 Million shares over the past three months.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. VTGN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN): Trading Information

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) registered a 12.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.09% in intraday trading to $2.69- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.13%, and it has moved by 26.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.99%. The short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 6.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.5, which implies an increase of 190.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $9 respectively. As a result, VTGN is trading at a discount of 248.84% off the target high and 132.56% off the low.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.6%. While earnings are projected to return 44.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Biggest Investors

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.29%, with the float percentage being 81.48%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.3 Million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $34.72 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.3 Million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 11.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 2,608,400 shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 Million, or about 1.6% of the stock, which is worth about $4.46 Million.