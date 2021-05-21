Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Has Been Rising 293.16% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s traded shares were 7,438,251, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.21% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the UONEK share is $6.84, that puts it down -48.7% from that peak though still a striking +86.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $264.63 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 700.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. UONEK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK): Trading Information

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) registered a 29.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8% in intraday trading to $5.00- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 68.19%, and it has moved by 154.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 293.16%. The short interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) is 136.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 30.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, UONEK is trading at a discount of 30.43% off the target high and 30.43% off the low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.9%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Biggest Investors

Urban One, Inc. insiders own 48.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.72%, with the float percentage being 34.51%. Zazove Associates Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.47 Million shares (or 6.67% of all shares), a total value of $4.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.09 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 817,509 shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $956.49 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 239.79 Thousand, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $280.56 Thousand.