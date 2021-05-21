United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) Has Been Rising 57.89% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s traded shares were 1,176,147, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.59% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the UAMY share is $2.56, that puts it down -212.2% from that peak though still a striking +73.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $87.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.18 Million shares over the past three months.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. UAMY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY): Trading Information

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) registered a 4.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.88% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.38%, and it has moved by -3.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.89%. The short interest in United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) is 2.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.6, which implies a decline of -26.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.6 and $0.6 respectively. As a result, UAMY is trading at a discount of -26.83% off the target high and -26.83% off the low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28%. While earnings are projected to return 14.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s Biggest Investors

United States Antimony Corporation insiders own 14.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.01%, with the float percentage being 9.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.7 Million shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $3.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.42 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 409,122 shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.56 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 371.11 Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $449.05 Thousand.