Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Rose 42.79% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -2.72% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares were 8,052,323, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the UBER share is $64.05, that puts it down -29.08% from that peak though still a striking +42.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.39. The company’s market capitalization is $92.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. UBER has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 33 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER): Trading Information

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $50.29 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.62%, and it has moved by -11.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.72%. The short interest in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 61.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.14, which implies an increase of 43.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $85 respectively. As a result, UBER is trading at a discount of 71.3% off the target high and -39.54% off the low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Uber Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) shares have gone up +0.9% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.18% against 5.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51% this quarter and then jump 41.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.7 Billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.31 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.24 Billion and $3.13 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.2% and then jump by 37.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.5%. While earnings are projected to return 43.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 65.5% per annum.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Biggest Investors

Uber Technologies, Inc. insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.27%, with the float percentage being 77.25%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1393 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 184.23 Million shares (or 9.84% of all shares), a total value of $10.04 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 128.83 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.02 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 32,261,763 shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.65 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.41 Million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $989.69 Million.