Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.656% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s traded shares were 2,853,165, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $316.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.01% or $17.94. The 52-week high for the TWLO share is $457.3, that puts it down -44.57% from that peak though still a striking +44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $177.13. The company’s market capitalization is $54.63 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TWLO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO): Trading Information

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) registered a 6.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $318.4 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.56%, and it has moved by -13.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.56%. The short interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is 5.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $463.26, which implies an increase of 46.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $350 and $550 respectively. As a result, TWLO is trading at a discount of 73.88% off the target high and 10.65% off the low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Twilio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares have gone up +9.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -182.61% against -1.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -244.4% this quarter and then fall -275% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $599.68 Million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $637.99 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $400.85 Million and $409.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.6% and then jump by 55.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -47.9%. While earnings are projected to return -41.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.5% per annum.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Biggest Investors

Twilio Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.12%, with the float percentage being 85.5%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1234 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.11 Million shares (or 6.85% of all shares), a total value of $3.79 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.83 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.69 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,951,408 shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.34 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.45 Million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $880.94 Million.