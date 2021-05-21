TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Dropped -20.64% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s traded shares were 946,716, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.6% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the TRIP share is $64.95, that puts it down -62.29% from that peak though still a striking +57.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.17. The company’s market capitalization is $5.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.36 Million shares over the past three months.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. TRIP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP): Trading Information

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) registered a -0.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $42.11 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.17%, and it has moved by -20.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 38.95%. The short interest in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is 15.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.47, which implies an increase of 11.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $65 respectively. As a result, TRIP is trading at a discount of 62.42% off the target high and -42.53% off the low.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TripAdvisor, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) shares have gone up +57.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 106.45% against 14.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.2% this quarter and then jump 264.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190.86 Million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $296.61 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59Million and $151Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 223.5% and then jump by 96.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.1%. While earnings are projected to return -320.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -14% per annum.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Biggest Investors

TripAdvisor, Inc. insiders own 21.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.42%, with the float percentage being 109.46%. PAR Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 471 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.57 Million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $622.46 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.72 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $469.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2,603,110 shares. This amounts to just over 2.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 Million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $69.88 Million.