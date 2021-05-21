The Future Belongs To Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares were 1,504,881, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SURF share is $14.4, that puts it down -66.47% from that peak though still a striking +55.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $375.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. SURF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF): Trading Information

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.89% in intraday trading to $9.29- this Wednesday, May 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.53%, and it has moved by 34.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.39%. The short interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 4.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.4, which implies an increase of 89.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $18 respectively. As a result, SURF is trading at a discount of 108.09% off the target high and 61.85% off the low.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Surface Oncology, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) shares have gone up +6.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -176.43% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.5% this quarter and then jump 7.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -83.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 179.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Biggest Investors

Surface Oncology, Inc. insiders own 10.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.42%, with the float percentage being 64.07%. Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.95 Million shares (or 6.78% of all shares), a total value of $27.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 Million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 4,074,979 shares. This amounts to just over 9.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 885.27 Thousand, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $7.51 Million.